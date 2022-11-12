Gokul Agro Resources standalone net profit rises 24.17% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.02% to Rs 2522.25 crore

Net profit of Gokul Agro Resources rose 24.17% to Rs 22.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 5.02% to Rs 2522.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2655.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2522.252655.642.191.5537.5732.5030.3525.0622.4018.04

