Gokul Agro Resources standalone net profit rises 24.17% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.02% to Rs 2522.25 croreNet profit of Gokul Agro Resources rose 24.17% to Rs 22.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 5.02% to Rs 2522.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2655.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2522.252655.64 -5 OPM %2.191.55 -PBDT37.5732.50 16 PBT30.3525.06 21 NP22.4018.04 24
