Goldcoin Health Foods reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 70.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Goldcoin Health Foods reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 70.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.030.100-40.00000000

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)