Goldcoin Health Foods reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Goldcoin Health Foods reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2019 quarter
Goldcoin Health Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Domino s Pizza-ITC Foods to make home delivery of essentials
L T Foods sees uptick in demand in consumer business
Swojas Energy Foods standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 70.00% to Rs 0.03 croreGoldcoin Health Foods reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 70.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.030.10 -70 OPM %0-40.00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU