Goldcoin Health Foods reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 70.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Goldcoin Health Foods reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 70.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.030.10 -70 OPM %0-40.00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 18:19 IST

