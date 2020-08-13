Shree Ganesh Elastoplast standalone net profit rises 125.00% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 44.10% to Rs 1.09 crore

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast rose 125.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.10% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.091.95 -44 OPM %11.013.08 -PBDT0.120.05 140 PBT0.120.05 140 NP0.090.04 125

Thu, August 13 2020. 18:19 IST

