Shree Ganesh Elastoplast standalone net profit rises 125.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 44.10% to Rs 1.09 crore

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast rose 125.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.10% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.091.9511.013.080.120.050.120.050.090.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)