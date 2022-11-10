JUST IN
Golden Crest Education & Services standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of Golden Crest Education & Services declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.080.07 14 OPM %25.0042.86 -PBDT0.030.04 -25 PBT0.030.04 -25 NP0.030.04 -25

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 15:31 IST

