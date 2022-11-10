Golden Crest Education & Services standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.08 croreNet profit of Golden Crest Education & Services declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.080.07 14 OPM %25.0042.86 -PBDT0.030.04 -25 PBT0.030.04 -25 NP0.030.04 -25
