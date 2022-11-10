Golden Crest Education & Services standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of Golden Crest Education & Services declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.080.0725.0042.860.030.040.030.040.030.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)