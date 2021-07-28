Dalmia Bharat Q1 FY22 PAT spurts 27% to Rs 238 cr

-
Dalmia Bharat's consolidated net profit surged 26.6% to Rs 238 crore on a 36.2% jump in net sales to Rs 2,589 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) over Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21).
Consolidated profit before tax soared 12.5% to Rs 333 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 296 crore in Q1 FY21. The Q1 earnings was declared after trading hours yesterday, 27 July 2021.
Consolidated EBITDA grew 14% to Rs 700 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 615 crore in Q1 FY21. EBITDA per tonne stood at Rs 1,432 during the quarter. Profit margin improved to 10.7% in Q1 June 2021 over 10% in Q1 June 2020.
Sales Volume climbed 33% to 4.89 million tonnes (MT) during the quarter as compared to 3.66 million tonnes (MT) during the same quarter, last year. Net reduction in gross debt, during Q1 FY22, was at Rs 476 crore.
Mahendra Singhi, the managing director (MD) and the chief executive officer (CEO) of Dalmia Cement (Bharat), stated: "I am pleased with our performance during the quarter gone by which once again is an evidence of our strong and consistent growth trajectory driven by a relentless long term focus on building a brand and operating process efficiencies. Our focus on operational excellence and sustainability has enabled us maintain industry leading margins despite the challenges posed by the pandemic."
Dalmia Bharat is a cement manufacturing company. Its segments include cement, refractory and power.
Shares of Dalmia Bharat tumbled 4.12% to Rs 2,153 on BSE. The stock traded in the range of Rs 2,153 to Rs 2,230 so far.
