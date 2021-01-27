Golden Tobacco Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd, Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd, Premier Polyfilm Ltd and T T Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 January 2021.

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd, Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd, Premier Polyfilm Ltd and T T Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 January 2021.

Golden Tobacco Ltd crashed 8.44% to Rs 44.5 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 7683 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4346 shares in the past one month.

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd tumbled 7.44% to Rs 512.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4067 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2354 shares in the past one month.

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd lost 6.98% to Rs 27.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1546 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1636 shares in the past one month.

Premier Polyfilm Ltd fell 6.27% to Rs 40.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3636 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11455 shares in the past one month.

T T Ltd dropped 6.25% to Rs 45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 520 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4942 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)