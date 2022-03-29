Goldiam Intl receives exports orders worth Rs 60 crore

Goldiam International today announced the receipt of confirmed additional export orders worth of Rs 60 crore from its International clients.

The orders are for manufacturing of diamond studded gold and larger carat lab-grown diamonds jewellery.

The aforesaid larger carat lab-grown diamonds will be utilised from in-house diamond growing subsidiary Eco-Friendly Diamonds LLP, which gives full backward integration to further enhance profit margin of the company.

"The aforesaid order will be delivered within 3 months," the company said in a statement.

Goldiam International is an exporter of diamond jewellery.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 1.57% to Rs 39.58 crore on a 39.24% increase in sales to Rs 218.19 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

The scrip fell 3.33% to currently trade at Rs 168.25 on the BSE.

