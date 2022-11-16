Goldstone Technologies consolidated net profit declines 69.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 66.34% to Rs 25.80 crore

Net profit of Goldstone Technologies declined 69.78% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 66.34% to Rs 25.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.25.8015.514.073.421.212.531.082.440.551.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)