Goldstone Technologies consolidated net profit declines 69.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 66.34% to Rs 25.80 croreNet profit of Goldstone Technologies declined 69.78% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 66.34% to Rs 25.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales25.8015.51 66 OPM %4.073.42 -PBDT1.212.53 -52 PBT1.082.44 -56 NP0.551.82 -70
