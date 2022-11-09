IDBI Bank consolidated net profit rises 31.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 20.09% to Rs 4993.82 crore

Net profit of IDBI Bank rose 31.82% to Rs 775.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 588.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 20.09% to Rs 4993.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4158.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4993.824158.4751.3349.621384.33795.031384.33795.03775.82588.54

