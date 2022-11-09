IDBI Bank consolidated net profit rises 31.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 20.09% to Rs 4993.82 croreNet profit of IDBI Bank rose 31.82% to Rs 775.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 588.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 20.09% to Rs 4993.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4158.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income4993.824158.47 20 OPM %51.3349.62 -PBDT1384.33795.03 74 PBT1384.33795.03 74 NP775.82588.54 32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU