JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

NOCIL Q2 PAT jumps 19% YoY to Rs 36 cr

Atam Valves standalone net profit rises 2466.67% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

IDBI Bank consolidated net profit rises 31.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 20.09% to Rs 4993.82 crore

Net profit of IDBI Bank rose 31.82% to Rs 775.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 588.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 20.09% to Rs 4993.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4158.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income4993.824158.47 20 OPM %51.3349.62 -PBDT1384.33795.03 74 PBT1384.33795.03 74 NP775.82588.54 32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 12:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU