Goodyear India Q3 PAT soars to Rs 48 cr

Goodyear India's net profit surged 312% to Rs 48.97 crore in Q3 FY21 compared with Rs 11.88 crore in Q3 FY20.
Revenue from operations grew by 20.7% to Rs 514.34 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 12 February 2021.
Profit before tax surged 306.3% to Rs 65.86 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20. Current tax expense was sharply higher at Rs 16.9 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 4.57 crore in Q3 FY20.
Goodyear India is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of tires, tubes and flaps. Shares of Goodyear India fell 0.23% to Rs 997.10 on Friday.
