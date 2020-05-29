Inditrade Capital standalone net profit declines 86.79% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 74.00% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of Inditrade Capital declined 86.79% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 74.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 89.07% to Rs 0.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 64.23% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.130.500.491.3792.31100.00-153.06100.000.463.331.337.320.453.331.277.320.443.330.807.32

