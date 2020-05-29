Inditrade Capital standalone net profit declines 86.79% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 74.00% to Rs 0.13 croreNet profit of Inditrade Capital declined 86.79% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 74.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 89.07% to Rs 0.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 64.23% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.130.50 -74 0.491.37 -64 OPM %92.31100.00 --153.06100.00 - PBDT0.463.33 -86 1.337.32 -82 PBT0.453.33 -86 1.277.32 -83 NP0.443.33 -87 0.807.32 -89
