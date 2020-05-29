Inditrade Capital consolidated net profit declines 51.21% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Inditrade Capital reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2019 quarter
Aavishkaar Capital invests Rs 35 cr in Ergos
Springboard raises USD 11 mn from Reach Capital, others
Capital Float raises USD 15 million in equity funding from existing investors
Shared economy in India to be USD 2 bn industry by 2020-end: Maple Capital
-
Sales rise 105.66% to Rs 43.60 croreNet profit of Inditrade Capital declined 51.21% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 105.66% to Rs 43.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 18.78% to Rs 9.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 74.17% to Rs 132.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 76.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales43.6021.20 106 132.3776.00 74 OPM %29.4043.63 -39.1348.76 - PBDT4.726.47 -27 22.9621.52 7 PBT4.036.36 -37 20.7221.18 -2 NP1.813.71 -51 9.3411.50 -19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU