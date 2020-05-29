Inditrade Capital consolidated net profit declines 51.21% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 105.66% to Rs 43.60 crore

Net profit of Inditrade Capital declined 51.21% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 105.66% to Rs 43.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.78% to Rs 9.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 74.17% to Rs 132.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 76.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales43.6021.20 106 132.3776.00 74 OPM %29.4043.63 -39.1348.76 - PBDT4.726.47 -27 22.9621.52 7 PBT4.036.36 -37 20.7221.18 -2 NP1.813.71 -51 9.3411.50 -19

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 29 2020. 08:07 IST

