Inditrade Capital consolidated net profit declines 51.21% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Inditrade Capital declined 51.21% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 105.66% to Rs 43.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.78% to Rs 9.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 74.17% to Rs 132.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 76.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

