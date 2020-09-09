Ministry of Corporate Affairs Extends Time To Hold AGM For FY 2019-20 Till December 31st

A big Relief is given by Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) to around 12 lakhs companies today by extending the timeline for holding Annual General Meeting till December 31st from September 30th. MCA issued directions to RoCs to issue orders without filing of formal application and payment of fee.

Even applications already filed but not approved or rejected are also covered for this relief. MCA is extending this timeline due to COVID-19 and Meeting the demand from various associations for extending time to hold AGM. This is for the first time that such relief generally is given to all companies.

