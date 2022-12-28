Govt recognises e-sports as part of multisports events

According to a gazette notification, E-Sports will now be a part of the "multisports event" category in India under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.
The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, in exercise of the powers "conferred by clause (3) of article 77 of the Constitution" amended the rules governing Esports and asked the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Sports Ministry to include "e-Sports as part of multi-sports events".
E-Sports is a form of competition using video games.
The decision will have an significant impact on India's E-Sports sector and boost its growth in the country.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU