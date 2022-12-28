Govt recognises e-sports as part of multisports events

The Government of India has officially recognised 'E-Sports' (Electronic Sports) as a part of multi-sports events in India.

According to a gazette notification, E-Sports will now be a part of the "multisports event" category in India under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, in exercise of the powers "conferred by clause (3) of article 77 of the Constitution" amended the rules governing Esports and asked the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Sports Ministry to include "e-Sports as part of multi-sports events".

E-Sports is a form of competition using video games.

The decision will have an significant impact on India's E-Sports sector and boost its growth in the country.

