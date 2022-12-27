Total government debt rises to Rs 147 lakh cr in Q2: Finance Ministry

The total liabilities of the government increased to Rs 147.19 lakh crore at September-end from Rs 145.72 lakh crore at the end of June this fiscal year, according to the latest data on public debt by the Ministry of Finance. In percentage terms, it reflects a quarter-on-quarter increase of 1 per cent in second quarter of 2022-23. Public debt accounted for 89.1 per cent of total gross liabilities at September-end 2022, up from 88.3 per cent as on June 30, the quarterly report on public debt management released by the finance ministry on Tuesday said. Nearly 29.6 per cent of the outstanding dated securities had a residual maturity of less than 5 years, it said. During the second quarter, it said, the central government raised Rs 4,06,000 crore through dated securities, as against notified amount of Rs 4,22,000 crore in the borrowing calendar, while repayments were at Rs 92,371.15 crore.

