Goyal Associates reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 368.42% to Rs 0.89 croreNet profit of Goyal Associates reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 368.42% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.890.19 368 OPM %31.46-68.42 -PBDT0.27-0.16 LP PBT0.23-0.19 LP NP0.23-0.19 LP
