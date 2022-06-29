Granules India Ltd soars 0.29%, rises for fifth straight session

Granules India Ltd is quoting at Rs 276.05, up 0.29% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17% in last one year as compared to a 0.47% gain in NIFTY and a 15.37% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Granules India Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 276.05, up 0.29% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 15794.7. The Sensex is at 53070.53, down 0.2%. Granules India Ltd has added around 1.71% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Granules India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12214.55, down 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.8 lakh shares in last one month.

Granules India Ltd is down 17% in last one year as compared to a 0.47% gain in NIFTY and a 15.37% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 17.68 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

