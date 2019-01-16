Graphite India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

JUST IN
Australia Stocks extend gains
HEG Ltd, Gateway Distriparks Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd and Meghmani Organics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 January 2019.

Graphite India Ltd spiked 10.85% to Rs 770.05 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89271 shares in the past one month.

HEG Ltd surged 7.55% to Rs 3808.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 69310 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15742 shares in the past one month.

Gateway Distriparks Ltd soared 6.42% to Rs 118.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31537 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9016 shares in the past one month.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd added 6.00% to Rs 414.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 40623 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23001 shares in the past one month.

Meghmani Organics Ltd rose 5.91% to Rs 62.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81964 shares in the past one month.

