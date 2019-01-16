JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Majestic Auto reports consolidated net profit of Rs 19.21 crore in the December 2018 quarter

KPIT Technologies slips after weak Q3 earnings
Business Standard

Volumes jump at HEG Ltd counter

Capital Market 

HEG Ltd witnessed volume of 61621 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7829 shares

Graphite India Ltd, Godrej Agrovet Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, ITI Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 January 2019.

HEG Ltd witnessed volume of 61621 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7829 shares. The stock increased 8.67% to Rs.3,847.95. Volumes stood at 11238 shares in the last session.

Graphite India Ltd witnessed volume of 3.95 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59536 shares. The stock increased 12.28% to Rs.779.95. Volumes stood at 77968 shares in the last session.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd saw volume of 14711 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3142 shares. The stock increased 3.87% to Rs.513.55. Volumes stood at 5112 shares in the last session.

KPIT Technologies Ltd registered volume of 2.78 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 70559 shares. The stock slipped 3.55% to Rs.204.00. Volumes stood at 1.28 lakh shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd saw volume of 5.64 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.48 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.79% to Rs.101.65. Volumes stood at 2.98 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements