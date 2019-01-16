KPIT Technologies slips after weak Q3 earnings

KPIT Technologies fell 4.04% to Rs 202.95 at 10:58 IST on BSE after consolidated net profit fell 21.36% to Rs 64.93 crore on 6.60% decline in net sales to Rs 563.70 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q2 September 2018.The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 15 January 2019.
Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 66.22 points, or 0.18% to 36,384.55.
On the BSE, 2.89 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 68,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 205.50 and a low of Rs 198.40 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 314.80 on 7 September 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 186.10 on 18 January 2018.
KPIT Technologies is a global technology company specializing in providing IT consulting and product engineering solutions and services to automotive, manufacturing, energy & utilities and life sciences companies.
