Volumes spurt at Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd counter

Vakrangee Ltd, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd, TTK Prestige Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 June 2022.
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd notched up volume of 13.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 34.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 40037 shares. The stock slipped 3.65% to Rs.418.60. Volumes stood at 24613 shares in the last session.
Vakrangee Ltd witnessed volume of 118.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23.40 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.64% to Rs.26.50. Volumes stood at 20.16 lakh shares in the last session.
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd witnessed volume of 4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 83634 shares. The stock dropped 2.41% to Rs.421.00. Volumes stood at 53671 shares in the last session.
TTK Prestige Ltd clocked volume of 2.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48955 shares. The stock lost 0.10% to Rs.780.00. Volumes stood at 45048 shares in the last session.
eClerx Services Ltd recorded volume of 82623 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19225 shares. The stock lost 8.55% to Rs.1,898.00. Volumes stood at 35392 shares in the last session.
