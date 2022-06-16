BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Hisar Metal Industries Ltd, Compucom Software Ltd, Sagar Cements Ltd and CMI Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 June 2022.

Hisar Metal Industries Ltd, Compucom Software Ltd, Sagar Cements Ltd and CMI Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 June 2022.

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd crashed 16.02% to Rs 32.5 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5331 shares in the past one month.

Hisar Metal Industries Ltd tumbled 13.91% to Rs 99. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2269 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3614 shares in the past one month.

Compucom Software Ltd lost 13.18% to Rs 24.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88131 shares in the past one month.

Sagar Cements Ltd slipped 12.38% to Rs 172. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8774 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2462 shares in the past one month.

CMI Ltd fell 12.13% to Rs 23.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23402 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10784 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)