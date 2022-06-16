Sadbhav Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd, Mangalam Cement Ltd, Rupa & Company Ltd and Religare Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 June 2022.

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd, Mangalam Cement Ltd, Rupa & Company Ltd and Religare Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 June 2022.

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd lost 14.81% to Rs 14.95 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91323 shares in the past one month.

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd crashed 9.92% to Rs 84.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 88762 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48900 shares in the past one month.

Mangalam Cement Ltd tumbled 9.30% to Rs 266.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4693 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2790 shares in the past one month.

Rupa & Company Ltd pared 8.69% to Rs 319.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 54225 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67136 shares in the past one month.

Religare Enterprises Ltd slipped 8.55% to Rs 121.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96432 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)