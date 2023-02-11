Grauer & Weil (India) consolidated net profit rises 47.62% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.49% to Rs 250.89 crore

Net profit of Grauer & Weil (India) rose 47.62% to Rs 34.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.49% to Rs 250.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 203.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.250.89203.1718.6716.8451.6236.9346.5131.9034.4423.33

