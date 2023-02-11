Grauer & Weil (India) consolidated net profit rises 47.62% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 23.49% to Rs 250.89 crore

Net profit of Grauer & Weil (India) rose 47.62% to Rs 34.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.49% to Rs 250.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 203.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales250.89203.17 23 OPM %18.6716.84 -PBDT51.6236.93 40 PBT46.5131.90 46 NP34.4423.33 48

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 07:33 IST

