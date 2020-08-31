Graviss Hospitality reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.87 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Graviss Hospitality reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.90 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Graviss Hospitality reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.66 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Mountainia helps its stranded employees during lockdown - Turns its three premium hotels into temporary accommodation
Coronavirus: Hospitality firms undertake body temperature checks, other measures at hotels
FHRAI seeks stimulus for hospitality sector
-
Sales decline 97.02% to Rs 0.29 croreNet Loss of Graviss Hospitality reported to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 97.02% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.299.74 -97 OPM %-720.69-14.58 -PBDT-2.35-1.79 -31 PBT-3.84-3.25 -18 NP-2.87-2.34 -23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU