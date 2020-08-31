JUST IN
Graviss Hospitality reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.87 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 97.02% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net Loss of Graviss Hospitality reported to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 97.02% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.299.74 -97 OPM %-720.69-14.58 -PBDT-2.35-1.79 -31 PBT-3.84-3.25 -18 NP-2.87-2.34 -23

First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 13:44 IST

