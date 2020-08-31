S V Global Mill reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 18.89% to Rs 1.46 croreNet profit of S V Global Mill reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.89% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.461.80 -19 OPM %65.0713.33 -PBDT0.950.25 280 PBT0.870.16 444 NP0.65-0.07 LP
