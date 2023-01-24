Graviss Hospitality reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.74 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 20.04% to Rs 15.28 croreNet profit of Graviss Hospitality reported to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 20.04% to Rs 15.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales15.2819.11 -20 OPM %27.236.80 -PBDT4.921.39 254 PBT3.810.22 1632 NP2.74-0.01 LP
