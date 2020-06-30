JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd down for fifth straight session

Neueon Towers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 30.48 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

UTL Industries standalone net profit declines 91.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 34.52% to Rs 1.84 crore

Net profit of UTL Industries declined 91.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.52% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 86.08% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 60.88% to Rs 4.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.842.81 -35 4.4611.40 -61 OPM %06.76 -3.369.82 - PBDT0.010.19 -95 0.161.13 -86 PBT0.010.19 -95 0.151.12 -87 NP0.010.12 -92 0.110.79 -86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 13:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU