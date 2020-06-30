UTL Industries standalone net profit declines 91.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.52% to Rs 1.84 crore

Net profit of UTL Industries declined 91.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.52% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 86.08% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 60.88% to Rs 4.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

