UTL Industries standalone net profit declines 91.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.52% to Rs 1.84 croreNet profit of UTL Industries declined 91.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.52% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 86.08% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 60.88% to Rs 4.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.842.81 -35 4.4611.40 -61 OPM %06.76 -3.369.82 - PBDT0.010.19 -95 0.161.13 -86 PBT0.010.19 -95 0.151.12 -87 NP0.010.12 -92 0.110.79 -86
