Greencrest Financial Services standalone net profit rises 40.91% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.17% to Rs 0.97 croreNet profit of Greencrest Financial Services rose 40.91% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.17% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.971.20 -19 OPM %88.6649.17 -PBDT0.860.59 46 PBT0.860.59 46 NP0.620.44 41
