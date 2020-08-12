Greencrest Financial Services standalone net profit rises 40.91% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 19.17% to Rs 0.97 crore

Net profit of Greencrest Financial Services rose 40.91% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.17% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.971.20 -19 OPM %88.6649.17 -PBDT0.860.59 46 PBT0.860.59 46 NP0.620.44 41

First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 14:44 IST

