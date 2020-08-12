Greencrest Financial Services standalone net profit rises 40.91% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.17% to Rs 0.97 crore

Net profit of Greencrest Financial Services rose 40.91% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.17% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.971.2088.6649.170.860.590.860.590.620.44

