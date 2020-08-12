Sangam Renewables reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sangam Renewables reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Ecoplast reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Polychem reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2020 quarter
BLS International Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Excel Realty N Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 51.34% to Rs 0.91 croreNet Loss of Sangam Renewables reported to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 51.34% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.911.87 -51 OPM %43.9667.38 -PBDT0.110.22 -50 PBT-0.16-0.09 -78 NP-0.68-0.05 -1260
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU