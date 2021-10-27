Metal stocks slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 119.81 points or 0.57% at 20763.85 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (down 2.21%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.87%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.47%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.86%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.67%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NMDC Ltd (down 0.25%), Coal India Ltd (down 0.14%), and JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.04%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.82%), and Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.05%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 88.7 or 0.14% at 61438.96.

The Nifty 50 index was up 31.4 points or 0.17% at 18299.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 182.13 points or 0.64% at 28631.13.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 27.14 points or 0.3% at 8929.49.

On BSE,1939 shares were trading in green, 1246 were trading in red and 145 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)