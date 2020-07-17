Onward Technologies consolidated net profit declines 88.39% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.96% to Rs 56.03 croreNet profit of Onward Technologies declined 88.39% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 16.96% to Rs 56.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 67.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales56.0367.47 -17 OPM %6.7311.87 -PBDT3.387.50 -55 PBT0.514.60 -89 NP0.393.36 -88
