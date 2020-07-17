Onward Technologies consolidated net profit declines 88.39% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.96% to Rs 56.03 crore

Net profit of Onward Technologies declined 88.39% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 16.96% to Rs 56.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 67.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.56.0367.476.7311.873.387.500.514.600.393.36

