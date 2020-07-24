Volumes spurt at Aarti Industries Ltd counter

Aarti Industries Ltd notched up volume of 84070 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15736 shares

PNC Infratech Ltd, Welspun India Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd, Trident Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 July 2020.

Aarti Industries Ltd notched up volume of 84070 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15736 shares. The stock rose 2.87% to Rs.949.35. Volumes stood at 10823 shares in the last session.

PNC Infratech Ltd notched up volume of 43701 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9147 shares. The stock rose 6.75% to Rs.149.40. Volumes stood at 2579 shares in the last session.

Welspun India Ltd notched up volume of 4.44 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 99890 shares. The stock rose 1.88% to Rs.35.15. Volumes stood at 2.11 lakh shares in the last session.

CCL Products (India) Ltd recorded volume of 14638 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3769 shares. The stock lost 0.64% to Rs.250.00. Volumes stood at 10301 shares in the last session.

Trident Ltd recorded volume of 48.06 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13.48 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.93% to Rs.7.02. Volumes stood at 11.21 lakh shares in the last session.

