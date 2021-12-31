India Reports Nearly 17000 Daily Covid-19 Cases

India's Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage has exceeded 144 Cr. A total of 7,585 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,42,66,363. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.36%. A total of 16,764 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India's Active Caseload is presently at 91,361. Active cases constitute 0.26% of the country's total Positive Cases. Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.89% remains less than 1% for the last 47 days now. The Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.34%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2% for last 88 days and below 3% for 123 consecutive days now.

