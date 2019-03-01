Cabinet approves implementation of master plan of AIIMS, New Delhi

-
ALSO READ
Major traumatic injury can increase suicide risk
Sleeping too much can affect your mental skills: Study
Union Cabinet approves AIIMS redevelopment plan
New AIIMS for Haryana, AIIMS Delhi to turn medical university
African-American women at a high breast cancer risk less likely to pursue preventive care
-
Project would provide highly specialized state-of-the-art healthcare to the patientsThe Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given 'in principle' approval to the Implementation of Master Plan to convert All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi into a world class Medical University.
The Master Plan envisages freeing up adequate space through redevelopment, vertical expansion and reorganizing the land usage, thus optimizing the infrastructure of the Institute for the next 20 years.
It is proposed to re-develop the infrastructure of AIIMS, New Delhi by consolidating the Patient Care, Teaching, Research, Administration and support services in areas in the East Ansari Nagar (Main) Campus and residential facilities from East Ansari Nagar (Main Campus) to Trauma Centre Extension (New Rajnagar) Campus.
The project would provide highly specialized state-of-the-art healthcare to the patients and an integrated 'One Campus' answer to all the investigative, physiotherapeutic, operative, rehabilitative and vocational needs of the patients. It would ensure smart mobility and accessibility for the patients and become an apex tertiary care centre for advancement of research, clinical applications and management of patients.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU