Cabinet approves implementation of master plan of AIIMS, New Delhi

The Master Plan envisages freeing up adequate space through redevelopment, vertical expansion and reorganizing the land usage, thus optimizing the infrastructure of the Institute for the next 20 years.

It is proposed to re-develop the infrastructure of AIIMS, by consolidating the Patient Care, Teaching, Research, Administration and support services in areas in the East Ansari Nagar (Main) Campus and residential facilities from East Ansari Nagar (Main Campus) to Trauma Centre Extension (New Rajnagar) Campus.

The project would provide highly specialized state-of-the-art to the patients and an integrated 'One Campus' answer to all the investigative, physiotherapeutic, operative, rehabilitative and vocational needs of the patients. It would ensure smart mobility and accessibility for the patients and become an apex tertiary care centre for advancement of research, and management of patients.

