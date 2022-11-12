Gufic BioSciences standalone net profit declines 13.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.94% to Rs 174.84 crore

Net profit of Gufic BioSciences declined 13.41% to Rs 20.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.94% to Rs 174.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 194.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.174.84194.1418.6518.4631.8234.5927.2630.3920.2123.34

