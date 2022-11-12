JUST IN
Gufic BioSciences standalone net profit declines 13.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.94% to Rs 174.84 crore

Net profit of Gufic BioSciences declined 13.41% to Rs 20.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.94% to Rs 174.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 194.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales174.84194.14 -10 OPM %18.6518.46 -PBDT31.8234.59 -8 PBT27.2630.39 -10 NP20.2123.34 -13

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:15 IST

