Gufic BioSciences standalone net profit declines 13.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.94% to Rs 174.84 croreNet profit of Gufic BioSciences declined 13.41% to Rs 20.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.94% to Rs 174.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 194.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales174.84194.14 -10 OPM %18.6518.46 -PBDT31.8234.59 -8 PBT27.2630.39 -10 NP20.2123.34 -13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU