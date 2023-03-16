Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Nahar Polyfilms Ltd, Transwarranty Finance Ltd, Adroit Infotech Ltd and DCM Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 March 2023.

Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd spiked 15.92% to Rs 222.4 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 11175 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 766 shares in the past one month.

Nahar Polyfilms Ltd soared 9.37% to Rs 262.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13331 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5351 shares in the past one month.

Transwarranty Finance Ltd surged 7.69% to Rs 9.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4384 shares in the past one month.

Adroit Infotech Ltd rose 6.92% to Rs 21.94. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1920 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10778 shares in the past one month.

DCM Financial Services Ltd exploded 6.65% to Rs 4.01. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1665 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4885 shares in the past one month.

