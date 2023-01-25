Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit rises 179.49% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 346.83% to Rs 5.63 crore

Net profit of Adroit Infotech rose 179.49% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 346.83% to Rs 5.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.631.26 347 OPM %31.4445.24 -PBDT1.800.58 210 PBT1.490.39 282 NP1.090.39 179

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 07:37 IST

