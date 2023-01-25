Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit rises 179.49% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 346.83% to Rs 5.63 crore

Net profit of Adroit Infotech rose 179.49% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 346.83% to Rs 5.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5.631.2631.4445.241.800.581.490.391.090.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)