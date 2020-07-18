Gujarat Cotex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs -0.54 croreNet Loss of Gujarat Cotex reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 80.93% to Rs 7.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales-0.5411.41 PL 7.1837.65 -81 OPM %5.56-0.61 --1.812.90 - PBDT-0.04-0.07 43 -0.141.08 PL PBT-0.07-0.10 30 -0.171.05 PL NP-0.07-0.09 22 -0.172.07 PL
