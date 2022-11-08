Gujarat Cotex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 47.43% to Rs 4.88 croreNet profit of Gujarat Cotex reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 47.43% to Rs 4.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.883.31 47 OPM %1.23-75.23 -PBDT0.06-2.49 LP PBT0.06-2.49 LP NP0.06-2.49 LP
