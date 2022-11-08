Windlas Biotech consolidated net profit rises 46.87% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.17% to Rs 132.73 croreNet profit of Windlas Biotech rose 46.87% to Rs 12.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.17% to Rs 132.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 115.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales132.73115.25 15 OPM %12.0911.41 -PBDT18.5413.94 33 PBT15.6410.86 44 NP12.198.30 47
