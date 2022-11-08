Windlas Biotech consolidated net profit rises 46.87% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.17% to Rs 132.73 crore

Net profit of Windlas Biotech rose 46.87% to Rs 12.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.17% to Rs 132.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 115.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.132.73115.2512.0911.4118.5413.9415.6410.8612.198.30

