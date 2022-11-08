Nirma standalone net profit rises 3198.81% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 63.51% to Rs 2180.26 croreNet profit of Nirma rose 3198.81% to Rs 386.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 63.51% to Rs 2180.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1333.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2180.261333.41 64 OPM %26.9818.38 -PBDT566.51181.99 211 PBT471.9028.09 1580 NP386.9511.73 3199
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
