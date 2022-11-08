Nirma standalone net profit rises 3198.81% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 63.51% to Rs 2180.26 crore

Net profit of Nirma rose 3198.81% to Rs 386.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 63.51% to Rs 2180.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1333.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2180.261333.4126.9818.38566.51181.99471.9028.09386.9511.73

