JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Subhash Silk Mills standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Gujarat Petrosynthese consolidated net profit declines 92.12% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 19.38% to Rs 4.45 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Petrosynthese declined 92.12% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.38% to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 91.77% to Rs 2.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.18% to Rs 20.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.455.52 -19 20.2822.33 -9 OPM %-13.26-15.94 --6.07-9.54 - PBDT-0.29-0.67 57 0.02-1.73 LP PBT-0.35-0.72 51 -0.23-1.97 88 NP2.0125.50 -92 2.0224.54 -92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 17:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU