Gujarat Petrosynthese consolidated net profit declines 92.12% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.38% to Rs 4.45 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Petrosynthese declined 92.12% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.38% to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 91.77% to Rs 2.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.18% to Rs 20.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

4.455.5220.2822.33-13.26-15.94-6.07-9.54-0.29-0.670.02-1.73-0.35-0.72-0.23-1.972.0125.502.0224.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)