Shreenath Investment Company standalone net profit rises 45500.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Reported sales nilNet profit of Shreenath Investment Company rose 45500.00% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 3292.86% to Rs 4.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 and during the previous year ended March 2019.
