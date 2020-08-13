AAVAS Financiers consolidated net profit rises 10.16% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 18.22% to Rs 233.51 croreNet profit of AAVAS Financiers rose 10.16% to Rs 49.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 45.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 18.22% to Rs 233.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 197.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales233.51197.52 18 OPM %76.8874.26 -PBDT67.8466.37 2 PBT63.0764.40 -2 NP49.9745.36 10
