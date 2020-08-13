AAVAS Financiers consolidated net profit rises 10.16% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 18.22% to Rs 233.51 crore

Net profit of AAVAS Financiers rose 10.16% to Rs 49.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 45.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 18.22% to Rs 233.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 197.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.233.51197.5276.8874.2667.8466.3763.0764.4049.9745.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)