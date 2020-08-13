Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1069.26 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 17.09% to Rs 243.30 croreNet Loss of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reported to Rs 1069.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 228.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 17.09% to Rs 243.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 293.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales243.30293.45 -17 OPM %48.3617.25 -PBDT-260.03-378.61 31 PBT-302.49-426.26 29 NP-1069.26-228.85 -367
