KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit declines 80.08% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.67% to Rs 18.30 croreNet profit of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) declined 80.08% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.67% to Rs 18.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 22.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales18.3022.50 -19 OPM %11.2621.20 -PBDT2.054.83 -58 PBT0.763.75 -80 NP0.532.66 -80
