KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit declines 80.08% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.67% to Rs 18.30 crore

Net profit of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) declined 80.08% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.67% to Rs 18.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 22.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.18.3022.5011.2621.202.054.830.763.750.532.66

