Gujarat Themis Biosyn standalone net profit rises 35.61% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.06% to Rs 47.69 croreNet profit of Gujarat Themis Biosyn rose 35.61% to Rs 18.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.06% to Rs 47.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales47.6935.05 36 OPM %51.1652.67 -PBDT25.7619.04 35 PBT25.1818.46 36 NP18.7013.79 36
