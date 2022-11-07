Gujarat Themis Biosyn standalone net profit rises 35.61% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.06% to Rs 47.69 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Themis Biosyn rose 35.61% to Rs 18.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.06% to Rs 47.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.47.6935.0551.1652.6725.7619.0425.1818.4618.7013.79

