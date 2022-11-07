CSB Bank standalone net profit rises 1.67% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
CSB Bank soars on appointing Pralay Mondal as MD & CEO
Fincare Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 320.08% in the September 2022 quarter
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank standalone net profit rises 37.52% in the September 2022 quarter
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 313.73% in the September 2022 quarter
Bank of India Q2 PAT slips 9% YoY to Rs 960 cr
-
Total Operating Income rise 11.97% to Rs 555.18 croreNet profit of CSB Bank rose 1.67% to Rs 120.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 118.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 11.97% to Rs 555.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 495.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter Ended Sep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income555.18495.85 12 OPM %62.3963.76 -PBDT161.09158.45 2 PBT161.09158.45 2 NP120.55118.57 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU