India Cements reports consolidated net loss of Rs 113.26 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Net loss of India Cements reported to Rs 113.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 29.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.47% to Rs 1327.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1234.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

